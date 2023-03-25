Winona picking up the pieces in wake of destructive twister

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Some of Friday night’s worst storm damage can be found in Winona.
So far, there have been no reported deaths in Winona.
WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck reported seeing countless down trees and powerlines, roofs in shambles and more destruction.
She spoke with several victims who are choosing to be grateful — for the help they’ve received and surviving through a life-threatening event.
“We're gonna stick together. We are gonna re-build,” Winona Mayor Aaron Dees said. “We are gonna build back greater, more powerful. The best is yet to come.”
Jerry Flowers, who has lived in Winona for more than half a century, said he lost his home by fire in 2007 and now lost his home again, this time to a tornado.
“We are OK and that's all that matters. All that is stuff,” he said.