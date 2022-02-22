Wicker, Hyde-Smith issue statements on Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., issued statements Tuesday afternoon in response to the president’s new round of sanctions against Russia for its actions against Ukraine.

Wicker

“Americans know that Russia is the only aggressor in this crisis. Mr. Biden and our NATO allies have stronger sanctions available, and I hope they do not hesitate to use them.

Vladimir Putin and his cronies only respond to strength, and we have to make Russian leadership understand that their invasion will have painful consequences. It is imperative that we stand with Ukraine during this dangerous time.”

Hyde-Smith

“The world has been cast into a very dangerous predicament with Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which is a blatant violation of international law. I am concerned that our adversaries, including China, sense weakness in the White House and disarray in the administration, and that this will further embolden our enemies. We’ll see if sanctions and unified allied opposition convince Putin to reverse course. I am deeply concerned about this serious threat to global security and the resulting economic discord.

I can’t help but think that stronger White House leadership from the start might have deterred this Russian aggression. Going forward, there can be no question that Putin’s aggression will be answered or where the United States stands when it comes to protecting democracy.”

Open the link below to learn more about the sanctions.