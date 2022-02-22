 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 26 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

CALHOUN               CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MONROE
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              TISHOMINGO
UNION                 YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, COFFEEVILLE, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA, NEW ALBANY,
OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.

Weather Alert

.Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front
this evening, into the early overnight.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Wicker, Hyde-Smith issue statements on Russia sanctions

  • Updated
  • 0
Analysis: Mississippi senators split on infrastructure bill

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss. | Sources: wicker.senate.gov, hydesmith.senate.gov

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., issued statements Tuesday afternoon in response to the president’s new round of sanctions against Russia for its actions against Ukraine.

Wicker

“Americans know that Russia is the only aggressor in this crisis. Mr. Biden and our NATO allies have stronger sanctions available, and I hope they do not hesitate to use them.

Vladimir Putin and his cronies only respond to strength, and we have to make Russian leadership understand that their invasion will have painful consequences. It is imperative that we stand with Ukraine during this dangerous time.”

Hyde-Smith

“The world has been cast into a very dangerous predicament with Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which is a blatant violation of international law. I am concerned that our adversaries, including China, sense weakness in the White House and disarray in the administration, and that this will further embolden our enemies. We’ll see if sanctions and unified allied opposition convince Putin to reverse course. I am deeply concerned about this serious threat to global security and the resulting economic discord.

I can’t help but think that stronger White House leadership from the start might have deterred this Russian aggression. Going forward, there can be no question that Putin’s aggression will be answered or where the United States stands when it comes to protecting democracy.”

Open the link below to learn more about the sanctions.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you