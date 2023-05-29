 Skip to main content
Two inmates escaped from Hinds County jail on Memorial Day

  • Updated
Hinds County jail escapees Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring

Hinds County jail escapees Michael Lewis (left) and Joseph Spring. Source: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

RAYMOND, Miss. (WTVA) — Two inmates escaped Monday morning from the Hinds County jail.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the inmates as Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring, both 31.

Jail officials did not find the two during a morning headcount.

The sheriff said the two inmates gained access to an air duct and later jumped a fence.

Spring was in jail on parole violations and burglary charges, and Lewis was in jail for DUI and marijuana possession charges, WLBT-TV reported.

Four inmates escaped from the same jail in April.

