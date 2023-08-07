JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Mississippi.
Look for local and statewide results Tuesday night on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to win the Republican primary for governor. If he wins on Tuesday, Reeves will face Brandon Presley, a Democrat, in November’s general election.
The hot statewide race is the Republican primary for lieutenant governor: incumbent Delbert Hosemann vs. Mississippi Sen. Chris McDaniel. Whoever wins the primary will face Ryan Grover, a Democrat, in November’s general election.
Another statewide race worth watching is the Republican primary for Northern Public Service Commissioner: Chris Brown vs. Tanner Newman.
Runoffs will be held on Aug. 29.
Open this link to view local races.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Open this link to find your polling place and view sample ballots.
Voters must show a photo ID. Open this link to view acceptable forms of ID.