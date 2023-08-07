 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi...
Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi...
Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 145 PM CDT.

* At 1259 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Tishomingo State Park to Mantachie to 6 miles
east of Houlka, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Fulton, Baldwyn, Red Bay, Verona, Okolona,
Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park,
Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie,
Smithville, Tremont and Tishomingo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
mississippi election

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Mississippi.

Look for local and statewide results Tuesday night on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to win the Republican primary for governor. If he wins on Tuesday, Reeves will face Brandon Presley, a Democrat, in November’s general election.

The hot statewide race is the Republican primary for lieutenant governor: incumbent Delbert Hosemann vs. Mississippi Sen. Chris McDaniel. Whoever wins the primary will face Ryan Grover, a Democrat, in November’s general election.

Another statewide race worth watching is the Republican primary for Northern Public Service Commissioner: Chris Brown vs. Tanner Newman.

Runoffs will be held on Aug. 29.

Open this link to view local races.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Open this link to find your polling place and view sample ballots.

Voters must show a photo ID. Open this link to view acceptable forms of ID.

