Three arrested for Coffeeville murder

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Three arrests have been made following the murder of a 36-year-old in Yalobusha County.

District Attorney Jay Hale identified the suspects as Anthony Spearman, 26; Lakedrick Spearman, 26; and Zavion Spearman, 21.

All have been charged with first-degree murder.

Hale said Lakedrick and Zavion Spearman are brothers and Anthony Spearman is their cousin.

Authorities found Chauncey Armstrong shot to death Thursday afternoon in the 10000 block of Kennedy Street in Coffeeville. He had been shot multiple times.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

