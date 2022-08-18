Test scores rebounding in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The number of students who scored proficient or advanced in Mississippi either surpassed or almost met pre-COVID-19 scores.
The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Students in Grades 3-8 are tested in Mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA).
Students in Grades 5 and 8 are tested in science; and high school students are tested in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Each student receives a numerical grade between 1 and 5; level 3 is passing, levels 4 and 5 are proficient and advanced, respectively.
Tests were suspended in the 2019-20 school year due to the pandemic. Compared to pre-pandemic scores, the number of students who scored proficient and advanced dropped in 2021. However, test results rebounded in 2022.
The state began administering a new history test in the 2020-21 school year. That's the reason why the history bar graph only shows two years.
In total, 73.3% of all students passed in English; 74.4% of all students passed in Math; 77.5% of all students passed in Science; and 90.9% passed in History.
The Union County School District was among the 10 highest scoring districts (levels 4 and 5) in Math, ELA and Science.
The Choctaw County School District was among the 10 highest-scoring districts (levels 4 and 5) in ELA.
School districts in Calhoun County, Lafayette, Amory and New Albany were among the 10 highest scoring districts (levels 4 and 5) in History.