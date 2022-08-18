 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Test scores rebounding in Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
Analysis: Watchdog group examines Mississippi school funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The number of students who scored proficient or advanced in Mississippi either surpassed or almost met pre-COVID-19 scores. 

The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, Aug. 18. 

Students in Grades 3-8 are tested in Mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA). 

Students in Grades 5 and 8 are tested in science; and high school students are tested in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History. 

Each student receives a numerical grade between 1 and 5; level 3 is passing, levels 4 and 5 are proficient and advanced, respectively. 

Tests were suspended in the 2019-20 school year due to the pandemic. Compared to pre-pandemic scores, the number of students who scored proficient and advanced dropped in 2021. However, test results rebounded in 2022. 

The state began administering a new history test in the 2020-21 school year. That's the reason why the history bar graph only shows two years. 

2022 MAAP test results for Mississippi

PL4 is Proficient grade. PL5 is Advanced grade.

In total, 73.3% of all students passed in English; 74.4% of all students passed in Math; 77.5% of all students passed in Science; and 90.9% passed in History.

The Union County School District was among the 10 highest scoring districts (levels 4 and 5) in Math, ELA and Science. 

The Choctaw County School District was among the 10 highest-scoring districts (levels 4 and 5) in ELA. 

School districts in Calhoun County, Lafayette, Amory and New Albany were among the 10 highest scoring districts (levels 4 and 5) in History.

Grade 3 ELA
Grade 3 Math
Grade 4 ELA
Grade 4 Math
Grade 5 ELA
Grade 5 Math
Grade 5 Science
Grade 6 ELA
Grade 6 Math
Grade 7 ELA
Grade 7 Math
Grade 8 ELA
Grade 8 Math
Grade 8 Science
English II
Algebra 1
Biology
History

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you