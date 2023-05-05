Suspect wanted for workplace shooting in Laurel captured

LAUREL, Miss. (WTVA) — One person is in custody after an active shooter situation at Howard Industries in Laurel, WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg reported Friday morning.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox and Stone County Sheriff Mike Farmer said the authorities arrested the suspect in Stone County.
Authorities identified the suspect as Keith Emmanuel Hinton, 21, of Stone County. Laurel Police charged him with one count of aggravated assault.
The shooting happened shortly before 8:28 a.m. at the facility on Pendorff Road in Laurel.
When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s current condition is not known. No shots were fired inside the building.
Cox said Hinton drove away in a 1986 white-gray GMC pickup truck. Authorities found him at a home in Perkinston, which is approximately 60 miles south of Laurel.
Howard Industries gave WDAM the following statement:
“Earlier this morning, a Howard Industries employee was shot and injured at the main transformer plant in Laurel, MS. The incident is under investigation, and we are fully cooperating and working closely with local law enforcement.
The safety and well-being of our employees and community are our first priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured employee and his family.”