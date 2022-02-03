South Mississippi soldier killed in WWII is coming home for burial

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The remains of a south Mississippian killed during World War II is coming home for burial.
Army Pvt. Andrew Ladner, 30, of Harrison City, was accounted for on July 9, 2021.
He was assigned to the 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division in the fall of 1942.
His unit was part of an effort to cut off Japanese supply and communication lines coming from their beachhead at Sanananda Village, Territory of Papua, on the island of New Guinea.
The mission was successful, but Ladner was killed in the initial assault, according to the Department of Defense.
He was declared non-recoverable on Jan. 24, 1950.
However, unknown remains were recovered several months after the assault. The disinterred remains eventually were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines.
The remains were again disinterred on Nov. 3, 2016, for examination and analysis. Scientists later confirmed his identify.
He’ll be buried in Gulfport on a to-be-determined date.