Smithsonian exhibit highlighting rural America coming to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Smithsonian-backed exhibit will make several stops in Mississippi beginning this summer.
The interactive multimedia exhibit is named “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”
According to the Mississippi Humanities Council, “Crossroads” takes a broad look at the characteristics of rural America. It explores how interaction with the land formed the basis of rural America, and how rural communities and small towns have evolved through demographic and economic changes. Designed for small-town museums, libraries, and cultural organizations, “Crossroads” will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about how rural America and rural Mississippi have changed. With support and guidance from the Mississippi Humanities Council, the six Mississippi host sites will develop complementary exhibits and host public programs to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and goals for the future.
Host Sites
- Aug. 26-Oct. 8: Ferris B. O’Neal Senior Community Center (Wiggins).
- Oct. 14-Nov. 26: Lincoln County Public Library (Brookhaven)
- Dec. 2-Jan. 14: Quitman County Arts & Culture Museum (Marks)
- Jan. 20-March 3: Louise Campbell Center for the Arts (West Point)
- March 9-April 21: Sharkey-Issaquena County Library (Rolling Fork)
- April 27-June 9: Pontotoc Community House (Pontotoc)
Each site will also create a local complementary exhibit and a series of public humanities programs.