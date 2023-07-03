 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for south Mississippi man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Clarke County man.

The alert is for Johnny Mason, 62, of Shubuta.

Someone last saw him on Sunday, July 2 at 6:40 p.m. He was walking west in the 1600 block of County Road 610.

Mason was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue jeans.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

His family claims Mason suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-1385 or 911.

Shubuta is approximately 37 miles south of Meridian.

