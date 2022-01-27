Silver Alert issued for missing Indianola man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state of Mississippi issued a Silver Alert for a missing Indianola man.
According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, 28-year-old Decemius Strong was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 22 at about 2 a.m. near Bayou Drive in Indianola. He was walking in an unknown direction.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a yellow hoodie, jeans and black boots.
He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
According to his family, he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Department at 662-887-2121.
Indianola is in the Mississippi Delta between Greenville and Greenwood.