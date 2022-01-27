 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Indianola man

Decemius Strong

Decemius Strong, Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state of Mississippi issued a Silver Alert for a missing Indianola man.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, 28-year-old Decemius Strong was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 22 at about 2 a.m. near Bayou Drive in Indianola. He was walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a yellow hoodie, jeans and black boots.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

According to his family, he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Department at 662-887-2121.

Indianola is in the Mississippi Delta between Greenville and Greenwood.

