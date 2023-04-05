Sen. Hyde-Smith to block Scott Colom nomination

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith plans to block President Biden’s judicial nomination of Scott Colom to the Northern District of Mississippi.
The Republican senator from Mississippi said Colom is smart and well-liked in his district.
However, she pointed to the support he’s received from liberal billionaire George Soros.
She believes money from Soros tilted the outcome of the district attorney race Colom won in 2015.
Her office released the following statement:
“I will not return the blue slip on the nomination of Scott Colom to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Mississippi. I visited with the District Attorney recently, and I recognize that he is smart and well liked in his district. However, there are a number of concerns I have regarding his record. As someone with a strong interest in protecting the rights of girls and women, I am concerned about Scott Colom’s opposition to legislation to protect female athletes. The significant support his campaign received from George Soros also weighs heavily against his nomination in my view. I simply cannot support his nomination to serve on the federal bench in Mississippi for a lifetime.”
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., supports Colom’s nomination.