Second Hinds County jail escapee recaptured

Joseph Spring

Joseph Spring, Source: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities captured a central Mississippi fugitive three weeks after he escaped from the jail in Hinds County.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Joseph Spring was captured Saturday morning, June 17 in Jackson.

The 31-year-old and Michael Lewis escaped from the jail on May 29. Lewis was re-captured the same day.

Spring was in jail on parole violations and burglary charges. Lewis was in jail for DUI and marijuana possession charges.

