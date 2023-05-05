Report: Laurel shooter in custody

LAUREL, Miss. (WTVA) — One person is in custody after an active shooter situation at Howard Industries in Laurel, WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg reported Friday morning.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox and Stone County Sheriff Mike Farmer said the authorities arrested the suspect in Stone County.
Cox said one gunshot victim was taken to the local hospital but did not provide further details about the victim’s condition.
Laurel is 27 miles northeast of Hattiesburg and 75 miles southeast of Jackson. Stone County is approximately 55 miles south of Laurel.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.