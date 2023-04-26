Report: Jail escapee believed to be dead in Leake County

RAYMOND, Miss. (WTVA) — One of the four men who escaped from a central Mississippi jail is believed to be dead after a standoff in Leake County.
Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said Dylan Arrington, 22, is believed to have shot a deputy and set a home on fire during a standoff Wednesday morning, WLBT-TV reported.
Leake County is approximately 50 miles northeast of Jackson.
The escapee barricaded himself in the home, the sheriff said.
The house caught fire and authorities are waiting for it to burn down and do a recovery, Atkinson added.
Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson.
Arrington is believed to have shot and killed a 61-year-old man Monday night.