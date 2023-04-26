 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Jail escapee believed to be dead in Leake County

  • 0

RAYMOND, Miss. (WTVA) — One of the four men who escaped from a central Mississippi jail is believed to be dead after a standoff in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said Dylan Arrington, 22, is believed to have shot a deputy and set a home on fire during a standoff Wednesday morning, WLBT-TV reported.

Leake County is approximately 50 miles northeast of Jackson.

Dylan Arrington

Dylan Arrington

The escapee barricaded himself in the home, the sheriff said.

The house caught fire and authorities are waiting for it to burn down and do a recovery, Atkinson added.

RelatedResidents told to lock doors amid search for jail escapees

Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson.

Casey Grayson

Casey Grayson
Corey Harrison

Corey Harrison
Jerry Raynes

Jerry Raynes

Arrington is believed to have shot and killed a 61-year-old man Monday night.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you