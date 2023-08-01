Reeves calls out new Presley TV ad

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Brandon Presley launched his first attack ad in the campaign for governor — an ad that triggered a quick response from Gov. Tate Reeves.
Presley, a Democrat from Nettleton, launched the new 30-second TV ad on Tuesday.
He claimed the governor played a “role in the largest public corruption scandal in state history, where $77 million in taxpayer dollars was lost, embezzled and stolen from education and job programs for Mississippi families and then diverted to pet projects of Tate Reeves’ well-connected friends and campaign contributors.”
This is in reference to the ongoing investigation into the alleged misspending of welfare money for the construction of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Reeves responded to the new TV ad Tuesday morning:
“The facts are clear that the transgressions occurred before Tate Reeves was governor and he has supported vigorous and effective prosecution against those involved.”
Reeves succeeded Phil Bryant as governor in January 2020. Neither Reeves nor Bryant has been criminally charged.
Reeves is expected to win the Aug. 8 GOP primary election and face Presley in the Nov. 7 general election.