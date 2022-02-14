 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

* WIND...Southerly winds near 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Red Flag Warning active Tuesday for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The entire state of Mississippi will be under a Red Flag Warning for much of Tuesday, Feb. 15.

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The warning is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

