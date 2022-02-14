Red Flag Warning active Tuesday for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The entire state of Mississippi will be under a Red Flag Warning for much of Tuesday, Feb. 15.
According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The warning is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Tuesday because of the high fire danger presented by the dry weather we've had, warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds. Outdoor burning is likely to lead to fires getting out of control.Full discussion/blog: https://t.co/rI7LLAH3hU pic.twitter.com/waEIBzkPMC— Matt Laubhan, CBM (@matt_laubhan) February 14, 2022