President Biden to visit tornado victims in Mississippi Friday

  Updated
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Photo Date: 09/16/2021. Credit: The White House. License Link.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - President Joe Biden is coming to Mississippi to visit tornado victims.

The White House says he and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Rolling Fork on Friday.

They will visit with "first responders, state and local officials and communities impacted by the devastation from recent storms, survey recovery efforts and reaffirm their commitment to supporting the people of Mississippi as long as it takes," the White House said.

Last Friday’s outbreak of tornadoes killed at least 21 people in Mississippi.

