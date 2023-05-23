One person dead in officer-involved shooting in south Mississippi

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WTVA) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in south Mississippi.
The shooting happened Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. at an address on Highway 35 in Columbia. Columbia is approximately 32 miles west of Hattiesburg.
According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), it involved the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies tried to serve a warrant and the subject presented a weapon towards the deputies, according to MBI.
Deputies shot the individiual who died. No deputies were injured, according to MBI.