One Hinds County escapee captured, other still on the run

RAYMOND, Miss. (WTVA) — Two inmates escaped Monday morning from the Hinds County jail.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the inmates as Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring, both 31.
Jail officials did not find the two during a morning headcount. The sheriff said the two inmates gained access to an air duct and later jumped a fence.
Authorities captured Lewis Monday afternoon approximately 4 miles away from the jail. Spring remains on the run as of Tuesday morning.
Spring was in jail on parole violations and burglary charges, and Lewis was in jail for DUI and marijuana possession charges, WLBT-TV reported.
Four inmates escaped from the same jail in April.