...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Nissan to build electric vehicles in Mississippi

  Updated
  • 0
Nissan plant in Canton, MS

Nissan Vehicle Assembly Plant in Canton, Mississippi. Photo Date: Unknown.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Nissan plans to build electric vehicles in Mississippi.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Nissan officials made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.

The company plans to build two new, all-electric vehicles (EV).

Nissan plans to invest $500 million in the Canton facility and upskill nearly 2,000 jobs.

New EV production is scheduled to begin in 2025.

The Canton plant currently employs approximately 5,000 people and produces Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

