Nissan to build electric vehicles in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Nissan plans to build electric vehicles in Mississippi.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Nissan officials made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant.
The company plans to build two new, all-electric vehicles (EV).
Nissan plans to invest $500 million in the Canton facility and upskill nearly 2,000 jobs.
New EV production is scheduled to begin in 2025.
The Canton plant currently employs approximately 5,000 people and produces Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models.