New Mississippi superintendent of education not expected until December

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippians shouldn’t expect a permanent state superintendent of education until at least December.
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) published its search timeline on Monday, July 31.
The application period begins on Aug. 14 and candidate interviews and selection are scheduled for December.
The search process initially began when former State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright announced her retirement in April 2022. She departed that summer.
MDE appointed Robert Taylor as her replacement in November but the Mississippi Senate voted against his confirmation in March of this year.
Some senators questioned his resume and some senators blamed racism for his rejection.
Taylor has since been appointed the superintendent of North Carolina’s largest school district.
Read More - Short-term Mississippi schools chief hired back in North Carolina to lead largest district