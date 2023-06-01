 Skip to main content
MSDH announces retirement of Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers

Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers during Aug. 24, 2021, press conference.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers is calling it quits.

He will retire at the end of June, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced Thursday.

He’s been with the MSDH for more than 30 years. He was named state epidemiologist in 2016.

He along with former State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs were the face of the MSDH throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020.

Dr. Kathryn Taylor will serve as interim effective July 1. She was named deputy state epidemiologist in 2019.

