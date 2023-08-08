 Skip to main content
MS Secretary of State: Minor delays and some issues reported during Tuesday morning voting

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting, election, polling precinct, place, booth, ballots

Voting booth in Clay County, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 8, 2023.

Election results Tuesday night on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.

Open this link to find your polling place.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi’s Secretary of State reported minor delays and some issues during Tuesday morning’s voting.

As of 11 a.m.

  • Power outages in Washington County caused by inclement weather rendered two machines temporarily unavailable. Precincts followed emergency ballot procedures for respective machines. Power was restored approximately 10:00 a.m.
  • Minor delays in polling place openings in the following counties:
    • DeSoto
    • Hinds (2)
    • Lowndes
  • Campaigning within 150 feet of a polling place (no location provided)
  • Precinct 526 in Madison County ran out of Republican ballots but has since been replenished
  • Precinct 36 in Leflore County ran out of Democratic ballots but has since been replenished
  • Old voter identification materials containing a picture of the former Secretary of State located at precincts in Rankin and Harrison Counties
  • Late precinct changes in Hinds County:
    • Pinehaven precinct (formerly located at Sumner Hill Middle School) moved to Clinton Fire Station located at 1973 Pinehaven Drive
    • Eudora Welty Library precinct relocated to the Old Capital Inn

