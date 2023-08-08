MS Secretary of State: Minor delays and some issues reported during Tuesday morning voting

Election results Tuesday night on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi’s Secretary of State reported minor delays and some issues during Tuesday morning’s voting.
As of 11 a.m.
- Power outages in Washington County caused by inclement weather rendered two machines temporarily unavailable. Precincts followed emergency ballot procedures for respective machines. Power was restored approximately 10:00 a.m.
- Minor delays in polling place openings in the following counties:
- DeSoto
- Hinds (2)
- Lowndes
- Campaigning within 150 feet of a polling place (no location provided)
- Precinct 526 in Madison County ran out of Republican ballots but has since been replenished
- Precinct 36 in Leflore County ran out of Democratic ballots but has since been replenished
- Old voter identification materials containing a picture of the former Secretary of State located at precincts in Rankin and Harrison Counties
- Late precinct changes in Hinds County:
- Pinehaven precinct (formerly located at Sumner Hill Middle School) moved to Clinton Fire Station located at 1973 Pinehaven Drive
- Eudora Welty Library precinct relocated to the Old Capital Inn