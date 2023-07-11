 Skip to main content
Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday set for July 28-29

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday is scheduled for July 28-29.

During this time, the state will not collect sales tax on the purchase of certain articles of clothing, footwear and school supplies.

An item must cost less than $100 to be eligible.

Mississippi Department of Revenue — "For example, a customer purchases two (2) shirts at $50.00 each, a pair of slacks at $75.00, and a pair of shoes at $110.00. No Sales Tax is due on the sale of the two (2) shirts and the pair of slacks at a cost of $175.00, even though the combined cost exceeds the one hundred dollar ($100) threshold. However, Sales Tax is due on the entire $110.00 for the shoes since they exceed the one hundred dollar ($100) threshold."

Open this link to view a list of eligible and non-eligible items.

