Mississippi lifts burn ban for select state parks and lakes

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) lifted its burn ban on several Mississippi state parks and lakes.
These are the following parks: Trace, Legion, Lake Lowndes, John Kyle, Tombigbee, J.P. Coleman, Wall Doxey, George P. Cossar, Hugh White, and Leroy Percy.
The ban was also lifted on Lake Lamar Bruce and Tippah County Lake. All of these locations are north of Jackson.
This comes one day after the MDWFP issued a statewide burn ban for all state parks and lakes.
All other parks and lakes remain under a burn ban until further notice. Open fires are prohibited.
Propane or gas grills and heaters are allowed. Visitors can also use charcoal grills but must cool or douse charcoal briquettes with water before disposal.
Anyone caught violating the ban faces misdemeanor charges and fines.