Mississippi jail escapee captured in Texas

SPRING VALLEY, Texas (WTVA) — One of the men who escaped from a central Mississippi jail has been arrested in Texas.
Authorites arrested Jerry Raynes in Spring Valley, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Update: Escapee Jerry Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley, TX. USMFTF, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley PD assisted with the capture. Raynes will be held facing extradition back to MS. Investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/wEcnCUjMvi— TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 27, 2023
Raynes, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison escaped from the Hinds County jail on Saturday.
Arrington died during a standoff with law enforcement Wednesday morning in Leake County, Mississippi.
The other escapees remain on the run.