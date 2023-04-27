 Skip to main content
Mississippi jail escapee captured in Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
Jerry Raynes

Jerry Raynes

SPRING VALLEY, Texas (WTVA) — One of the men who escaped from a central Mississippi jail has been arrested in Texas.

Authorites arrested Jerry Raynes in Spring Valley, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Raynes, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison escaped from the Hinds County jail on Saturday.

Arrington died during a standoff with law enforcement Wednesday morning in Leake County, Mississippi.

The other escapees remain on the run.

