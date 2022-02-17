Mississippi high school graduation rate increases to 88.4%; dropout rate declines to 8.5%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state department of education says Mississippi reached its highest graduation and lowest dropout rates.
The 2020-21 statewide graduation rate was 88.4% and the statewide dropout rate was 8.5%.
These are based on students who entered ninth grade during the 2017-18 school year. These students graduated in May 2021.
Among students with disabilities, the graduation rate reached 59.9% and the dropout rate was 18.4%.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the statewide graduation rate was 74.5% in 2014 and has increased annually.
The dropout rate has improved from 13.9% in 2014.
Open the PDF below to view school-specific data.