Mississippi governor signs COVID bill to benefit first responder families

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Friday morning to benefit the families of first responders who died due to contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.
House Bill 779 ensures those families receive full state death benefits.
Open this link to view the bill.
This will currently help approximately 50 families across the state who suffered such losses.
Reeves said he hopes law enforcement officers and firefighters see this as a sign that state leaders will always be on their side.
“Some gave everything for us, including their life,” he said. “It is only right that we give something back to the great families that they leave behind.”
He signed the bill alongside several individuals, including Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan who also serves as the president of the Mississippi Sheriffs' Association.
“These benefits are vital for the survivors,” Pollan said. “It’s my personal opinion that we owe a debt to all first responders across this nation and across this great state, and today we are fulfilling that.”
Reeves said this law only applies to law enforcement officers and firefighters, but said he’d be willing to consider looking into widening benefits for other first responders like healthcare workers and paramedics.
Watch Friday's ceremony below or select this link.