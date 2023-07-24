Mississippi governor requests disaster declaration for June storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi’s governor has requested a Major Disaster Declaration for 16 counties affected by mid-June storms.
Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Monday, July 24.
The storms swept through the state June 14-19.
This includes a request for individual assistance for Jackson and Jasper counties.
Additionally, it includes a request for public assistance to assist local governments primarily with debris removal in Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Wayne counties.
Reeves said the state has been working with local and federal partners to assess damage from these storms.