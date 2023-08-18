Mississippi governor issues burn ban for 40 counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi’s governor issued a partial statewide burn ban on Friday, Aug. 18.
The ban is in effect, until further notice, for the following counties:
Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Issaquena, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Newton, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, Wilkinson and Yazoo
There are no exemptions. Outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited. Anyone caught violating the ban can be fined and held responsible for any damages caused by a fire.
“Due to drought conditions, the MFC [Mississippi Forestry Commission] is discouraging any unnecessary outdoor burning, even in parts of the state that are not under the burn ban,” according to the governor’s office.
Gas, propane and charcoal grills are safe to use but users are advised to be careful.
RELATED - Mississippi lifts burn ban for select state parks and lakes