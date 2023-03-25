Mississippi governor declares state of emergency following deadly tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi's governor declared a state of emergency following overnight storms that left more than 20 people dead.
Gov. Tate Reeves directed all state agencies to discharge their emergency responsibilities as deemed necessary and set forth in Mississippi's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
Related - 'There's nothing left': Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
"I'm devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused," Reeves said. "The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We're not going anywhere and we're in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time."
WATCH - Drone video shows tornado destruction in Amory, MS
PHOTOS - Storm-related deaths reported in Monroe, Carroll counties