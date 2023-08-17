 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mississippi Department of Education publishes state test scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi education

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — On Thursday the Mississippi Department of Education published the results from the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP).

Students in grades 3-8 are tested each year in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics.

Students in grades 5 and 8 are also tested in science, and high school students are tested in English II, Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History.

Students are graded on a 1-5 performance scale. Levels four and five are considered proficient and advanced, respectively.

Percentages of students who scored proficient and advanced:

Mathematics

  • 2023 - 52.6%
  • 2022 - 47.3%
  • 2021 - 35.1%
  • 2020 - no testing due to COVID-19
  • 2019 - 47.4%

English Language Arts

  • 2023 - 46.7%
  • 2022 - 42.2%
  • 2021 - 34.9%
  • 2020 - no testing due to COVID-19
  • 2019 - 41.6%

Science

  • 2023 - 59.4%
  • 2022 - 55.9%
  • 2021 - 50.0%
  • 2020 - no testing due to COVID-19
  • 2019 - 55.3%

U.S. History

  • 2023 - 71.4%
  • 2022 - 69.3%
  • 2021 - 47.0%
  • 2020 - no testing due to COVID-19
  • 2019 - 55.5%

Open each link below to view scores for all schools (tap PDF on second screen):

ELA - 3

ELA - 4

ELA - 5

ELA - 6

ELA - 7

ELA - 8

English II

Math - 3

Math - 4

Math - 5

Math - 6

Math -7

Math - 8

Algebra I

Science - 5

Science - 8

Biology

U.S. History

Recommended for you