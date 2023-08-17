Mississippi Department of Education publishes state test scores

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — On Thursday the Mississippi Department of Education published the results from the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP).
Students in grades 3-8 are tested each year in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics.
Students in grades 5 and 8 are also tested in science, and high school students are tested in English II, Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History.
Students are graded on a 1-5 performance scale. Levels four and five are considered proficient and advanced, respectively.
Percentages of students who scored proficient and advanced:
Mathematics
- 2023 - 52.6%
- 2022 - 47.3%
- 2021 - 35.1%
- 2020 - no testing due to COVID-19
- 2019 - 47.4%
English Language Arts
- 2023 - 46.7%
- 2022 - 42.2%
- 2021 - 34.9%
- 2020 - no testing due to COVID-19
- 2019 - 41.6%
Science
- 2023 - 59.4%
- 2022 - 55.9%
- 2021 - 50.0%
- 2020 - no testing due to COVID-19
- 2019 - 55.3%
U.S. History
- 2023 - 71.4%
- 2022 - 69.3%
- 2021 - 47.0%
- 2020 - no testing due to COVID-19
- 2019 - 55.5%
Open each link below to view scores for all schools (tap PDF on second screen):