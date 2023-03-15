Mississippi decriminalizes fentanyl testing strips

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 722 on Tuesday decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips.
The law goes into effect on July 1.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in all different kinds of drugs.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, the CDC defines.
It’s often disguised or put into other drugs. According to the CDC, “it is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test your drugs with fentanyl test strips.”
Reps. Christopher Bell and Otis Anthony, both Democrats, authored the bill. Anthony represents Bolivar, Humphreys, Sunflower and Washington counties. Bell represents Hinds County.