Mississippi celebrating record-low 3.5% unemployment rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the state’s unemployment rate has reached a new record-low of 3.5% as of March.
He made the announcement Monday morning during a press conference at Navistar Defense in West Point.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, almost 1.2 million people are employed in Mississippi and 44,033 are unemployed. These are all preliminary numbers.
Reeves said the record-low unemployment rate is a credit to the people of Mississippi.
The governor and U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., made the trip to West Point to celebrate Navistar’s 500th hire, a company milestone.
Reeves made the announcement with 106 days to go before his re-election bid in the gubernatorial primary.