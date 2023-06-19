 Skip to main content
Missing Tallahatchie County pre-teen found safe

Update June 19, 2023, 3:22 p.m.

Roman Tindell has been located and is safe.

Original article below

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The state has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old from Tallahatchie County.

Roman Tindell is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, a ball cap, blue-ish shorts and carrying a black bag.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not give a last location.

 Tallahatchie County is adjacent to Grenada.

