MHP urges motorists to drive safe this Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) goal is to have zero traffic deaths during the Labor Day weekend.
So expect to come across MHP safety checkpoints this weekend.
"Many families will travel to enjoy summer's last official holiday, and with it being the first weekend for SEC football, our roads will be busy,” MHP Assistant Chief Malachi Sanders said. “Please be considerate while driving as we share the roadway with fellow Mississippians."
State troopers investigated 143 crashes and three deaths during the same holiday period last year. They also made 270 DUI arrests and issued almost 2,000 seatbelt violations.