MHP to begin July 4th travel period on Monday

Mississippi Highway Patrol, MHP, trooper, cruiser, patrol vehicle

Photo Date: June 29, 2023.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) Independence Day holiday travel period begins on Monday, July 3 at 6 a.m.

During this time, MHP will have more state troopers out to prevent motorists from speeding and driving while distracted.

Motorists should also expect to see safety checkpoints.

The travel period ends after July 4. MHP conducts similar travel periods for major holidays.

During the same travel period in 2022, MHP investigated 224 crashes that resulted in one death. Troopers also made 168 DUI arrests.

