MHP made 141 DUI arrests, reported four deaths during Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated four fatal crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The fatal crashes happened in Leake, Hinds and Lamar counties and resulted in fourth deaths.
From Friday to Monday, state troopers issued 9,186 citations, including 698 for seatbelt violations, made 141 DUI arrests and investigated 147 crashes.
During the same period in 2022, MHP issued 10,026 citations, including 1089 for seatbelt violations, made 270 DUI arrests, investigated 143 crashes and reported three traffic deaths.