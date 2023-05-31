MHP investigated three fatal crashes, made 170 DUI arrests during Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi state troopers investigated three fatal crashes during the Memorial Day weekend.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) began its holiday enforcement period on Friday and it ended Tuesday night.
During this time, troopers issued 8,945 citations, made 170 DUI arrests and cited 961 motorists for seatbelt violations.
MHP investigated 156 crashes that resulted in 48 injuries. The three fatal crashes happened in Yazoo, Stone and Holmes counties.
The fatal crash in Yazoo County happened Friday on U.S. Highway 49 at Highway 16. Two vehicles collided. One driver, 82-year-old Angie Crogier of Vaughan, died at the scene of the crash.
The fatal crash in Stone County happened Monday morning on Highway 49. A pickup truck ran off the road and overturned. Passenger Lawson Bond, 26, of Sumrall, died.
The fatal crash in Holmes County happened Monday morning on Highway 14. A pickup truck ran off the road and overturned. The driver, 44-year-old John Jones of Goodman, died.
MHP investigated four fatal crashes, that resulted in four deaths, during the same holiday period in 2022.