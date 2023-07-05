MHP investigated four fatal crashes during July 4th holiday period

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated four fatal crashes during the Independence Day holiday period.

The holiday enforcement period began on Monday, July 3 and concluded at the end of Tuesday, July 4.

During this time MHP issued 4,458 citations, made 49 DUI arrests and ticketed 508 motorists for seatbelt violations.

MHP investigated 76 crashes that resulted in 30 injuries.

The first fatal crash happened on Monday shortly before 3:56 p.m. on Highway 315 in Panola County.

An SUV collided with a large truck. The crash killed the driver of the SUV, 63-year-old Verda Taylor of Sardis.

The second fatal crash happened the same day shortly before 7 p.m. on Highway 35 in Marion County.

Two cars collided. The crash killed one of the drivers, 61-year-old Jerry Raynes of Carson.

The third fatal crash happened Monday shortly before 8:07 p.m. on Highway 15 in Chickasaw County.

A motorcycle and a car collided. The crash killed the motorcyclist, 50-year-old Christopher Mooneyham of Houston.

The fourth fatal crash happened Tuesday shortly before 11:01 a.m. on Highway 371 in Itawamba County.

A car ran off the road and overturned several times. The driver, 67-year-old Vernon Williams of Memphis, Tennessee, died at the hospital in Tupelo.