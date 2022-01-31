MDWFP executive director retiring

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Executive Director Sam Polles is retiring after 29 years.
He’s the longest-serving executive director.
“I could have never imagined in 1992 that this opportunity would evolve into a life’s calling that would endure for nearly three decades,” he said. “During this time, I have been blessed to work with one of the most capable, committed, and talented team of professional public servants found anywhere, at any level of government. The men and women of this Department are often not appreciated for their tireless efforts, but they remain steadfast in their commitment to preserve Mississippi’s rich and historic conservation heritage for generations to come.”
Governor Kirk Fordice originally appointed Polles.