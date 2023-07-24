MDOC searching for escapee

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is searching for an escaped inmate.
MDOC identified the inmate as Kirtis Elkins.
He escaped shortly before noon on Monday, July 24 while being transported from Benton County to DeSoto County.
While traveling through a wooded area on Mississippi Highway 4, Elkins asked to use the bathroom.
An officer stopped on the side of the road and Elkins ran into the woods, according to MDOC.
The escape happened near the border of Marshall and Benton counties.
He’d been in custody since June 2022, was named a trusty and only had to wait a few weeks for parole, according to MDOC.