MDE announces finalists for top administrator and teacher

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced Thursday the finalists for the 2023 Administrator of the Year and Teacher of the Year.
Each finalist represents one of Mississippi's four Congressional districts.
Administrator of the Year finalists
- District 1 - Amy Johnson, Lee County Career and Technical Center, Lee County School District.
- District 2 - Serenity Luckett, Highland Elementary School principal, Madison County School District.
- District 3 - Amanda Clark, Florence Elementary School principal, Rankin County School District.
- District 4 - Caterria Payton, Pascagoula High School principal, Pascagoula-Gautier School District.
Teacher of the Year finalists
- District 1 - Lorna Golden, DeSoto County Career and Technical Center West, DeSoto County School District.
- District 2 - Lynsey McQueen, Dawson Elementary School, Jackson Public Schools.
- District 3 - April Dill, Starkville High School/Millsaps CTE, Starkville-Oktibbeha School District.
- District 4 - Louise Smith, Gautier Middle School, Pascagoula Gautier School District.
The winners will be announced on April 28.
The two winners will each receive a $5,000 stipend. The Teacher of the Year will also represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.