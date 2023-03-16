 Skip to main content
MDE announces finalists for top administrator and teacher

  • Updated
Mississippi education

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced Thursday the finalists for the 2023 Administrator of the Year and Teacher of the Year.

Each finalist represents one of Mississippi's four Congressional districts.

Administrator of the Year finalists

  • District 1 - Amy Johnson, Lee County Career and Technical Center, Lee County School District.
Amy Johnson

Amy Johnson
  • District 2 - Serenity Luckett, Highland Elementary School principal, Madison County School District.
Serenity Luckett

Serenity Luckett
  • District 3 - Amanda Clark, Florence Elementary School principal, Rankin County School District.
Amanda Clark

Amanda Clark
  • District 4 - Caterria Payton, Pascagoula High School principal, Pascagoula-Gautier School District.
Caterria Payton

Caterria Payton

Teacher of the Year finalists

  • District 1 - Lorna Golden, DeSoto County Career and Technical Center West, DeSoto County School District.
Lorna Golden

Lorna Golden
  • District 2 - Lynsey McQueen, Dawson Elementary School, Jackson Public Schools.
Lynsey McQueen

Lynsey McQueen
  • District 3 - April Dill, Starkville High School/Millsaps CTE, Starkville-Oktibbeha School District.
April Dill

April Dill
  • District 4 - Louise Smith, Gautier Middle School, Pascagoula Gautier School District.
Louise Smith

Louise Smith

The winners will be announced on April 28.

The two winners will each receive a $5,000 stipend. The Teacher of the Year will also represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

