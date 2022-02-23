 Skip to main content
Massachusetts student from Mississippi killed in on-campus traffic incident

AMHERST, Mass. (WTVA) - A University of Massachusetts (UMass) student from Mississippi is dead after being struck by a car Tuesday night.

Authorities there identified the victim as 19-year-old Elena Lucore, WWLP in Springfield, Massachusetts reported.

The incident happened on the UMass Amherst campus.

A district attorney spokesperson said Lucore was with a friend when the incident happened.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old student, told police he was returning home from the library.

According to reports, it was raining at the time of the incident.

