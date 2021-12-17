Local singer will represent Mississippi and St. Jude at Liberty Bowl

CORINTH, Miss (WTVA) -- It's sung thousands of times per day at sporting events across the country and every time it's played, the crowd goes completely quiet, except one person, the national anthem singer.
Corinth native Addie Pratt is getting ready to sing the Star-Spangled Banner for the fifth time at the Liberty Bowl. It takes a lot of courage to get out there in front of thousands of people to sing our nation's beloved anthem, but for Addie, she's already had the courage to battle and beat Leukemia, which is actually where her national anthem story began at St. Jude in Memphis.
"Pretty much they needed an anthem singer and they all knew me really well because they had been taking care of me so long and they knew I could sing," Pratt said. "Now here I am and its my fifth year to do it and it's a really big honor."
Five years cancer free and what a journey it's been. We did a story on Pratt getting to sing with Brad Paisley on his song "Alive Right Now." Pratt said music plays a huge role in her life and it got her through the tough times. Now as a survivor both her and her mom said that Addie's singing is a gift that is meant to be shared.
"She sees her voice as a gift and a talent that she can share with the kids at St. Jude or with everybody at the Liberty Bowl," Kim Pratt said. "That makes me more proud than anything why she does it."
Kim and Addie said that part of the fun is waiting to see who gets into the Liberty Bowl. Addie is a junior at Ole Miss, so how does she feel that she's singing the anthem for archrival Mississippi State?
"Honestly, I'm just happy my Mississippi people will be there even though I'm an Ole Miss kid, I feel like I'm representing Mississippi in a way," Addie said. "But I might slip a Hotty Toddy in there at the end."
If you're going to the Liberty Bowl, make sure you give Addie your loudest wooooo possible when she wraps up what will be another phenomenal rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.