Jail escapee believed to be dead in Leake County

RAYMOND, Miss. (WTVA) — One of the four men who escaped from a central Mississippi jail is believed to be dead after a standoff in Leake County.
Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said Dylan Arrington, 22, is believed to have died in a house fire Wednesday morning, WLBT-TV reported.
Leake County is approximately 50 miles northeast of Jackson.
Arrington had barricaded himself in the home. The standoff with authorities began at approximately 7:13, the sheriff said.
A fire erupted hours later. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported an unidentified body in the house's smoldering remains.
Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson.
Arrington is believed to have shot and killed a 61-year-old man Monday night.