Jail escapee believed to be dead in Leake County

  • Updated
Dylan Arrington standoff in Leake County

Scene of the standoff in Leake County, MS. Photo Date: April 26, 2023. Credit: WLBT.

RAYMOND, Miss. (WTVA) — One of the four men who escaped from a central Mississippi jail is believed to be dead after a standoff in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said Dylan Arrington, 22, is believed to have died in a house fire Wednesday morning, WLBT-TV reported.

Leake County is approximately 50 miles northeast of Jackson.

Dylan Arrington

Dylan Arrington

Arrington had barricaded himself in the home. The standoff with authorities began at approximately 7:13, the sheriff said.

A fire erupted hours later. The cause of the fire is to be determined.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reported an unidentified body in the house's smoldering remains.

Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson.

Casey Grayson

Casey Grayson
Corey Harrison

Corey Harrison
Jerry Raynes

Jerry Raynes

Arrington is believed to have shot and killed a 61-year-old man Monday night.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

