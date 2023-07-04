 Skip to main content
Hinds County Sheriff: One of three juvenile escapees captured

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Earl Smith Jr.

Robert Earl Smith Jr. Source: Hinds County (MS) Sheriff's Office.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — One of the three teenagers who escaped from a central Mississippi juvenile justice center has been found.

Authorities captured 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith Jr. Monday night, July 3 in Yazoo City, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

The other two escapees — 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes and 15-year-old Jashon Jones — have not been captured.

Tayshon Holmes

Tayshon Holmes. Source: Hinds County (MS) Sheriff's Office.
Jashon Jones

Jashon Jones. Source: Hinds County (MS) Sheriff's Office.

They overpowered a guard on June 27 at the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center and managed to escape, WLBT-TV reported. Yazoo City is approximately 42 miles northwest of the juvenile facility.

Smith faces first-degree murder for a January death, the TV station reported. Jones was being held on felony counts of armed robbery and auto theft. Holmes was being held for aggravated assault.

