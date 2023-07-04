Hinds County Sheriff: One of three juvenile escapees captured

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — One of the three teenagers who escaped from a central Mississippi juvenile justice center has been found.
Authorities captured 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith Jr. Monday night, July 3 in Yazoo City, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.
The other two escapees — 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes and 15-year-old Jashon Jones — have not been captured.
They overpowered a guard on June 27 at the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center and managed to escape, WLBT-TV reported. Yazoo City is approximately 42 miles northwest of the juvenile facility.
Smith faces first-degree murder for a January death, the TV station reported. Jones was being held on felony counts of armed robbery and auto theft. Holmes was being held for aggravated assault.