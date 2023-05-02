 Skip to main content
Hinds County escapee found dead in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WTVA) — One of the jail escapees from central Mississippi has been found dead in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said authorities found Casey Grayson, 34, unresponsive on Sunday, WLBT-TV reported.

They found him in a pickup truck at a truck stop.

The sheriff said officers found drugs and illegal narcotics in the pickup truck; however, he could not confirm if the items played a role in Grayson’s death.

He did confirm there were no apparent signs of foul play.

Grayson, Corey Harrison, Dylan Arrington and Jerry Raynes escaped from the Hinds County jail in Jackson on April 22.

Arrington died during a standoff with law enforcement on April 26 in Leake County.

Authorities arrested Raynes in Texas on April 27.

Harrison remains on the run.

