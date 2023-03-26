Help tornado victims in Mississippi: volunteer, donate, recovery info

Apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
Salvation Army accepting donations of toilet paper, paper towel, hand sanitizer (large size), lotion (large size) and wet wipes. Items can be dropped off at the Social Services door at 527 Carnation St in Tupelo, Mon-Fri 9-4 and after hours to the staff at the Emergency Lodge (shelter) at the same address.
Donate to CREATE Foundation/United Way Monroe County relief fund.
Volunteer with Eight Days of Hope.
MEMA volunteer and donation sites.
Amory Walmart sets up mobile shower unit.
Volunteer with United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
United Way - Current needs for Monroe County: Diabetic snacks and drinks (sugar-free Gatorade etc); Ibuprofen, acetaminophen, other over the counter meds; Individual packs of snacks and fruit; Paper towels; Diapers in sizes 6 and up; Personal hygiene items (shampoo, soap, cleansing wipes); Adult diapers; NEW in package underwear (men’s, women’s, children’s), socks (all sizes), undershirts, sweats. Please take all donations to Amory Garment Factory at 902 South Main in Amory.
Follow updates on the the City of Amory's Facebook page.
Follow updates on the Amory Police Department's Facebook page.
Amory PD - For those bringing in large quantities of supplies, which will now include water, go to the old garment factory at 902 S Main St. If you are volunteering to disburse, you can report there as well. If you are coming to volunteer with clean up or anything else, report to the old armory by Amory Middle School 101 9th St South.
City of Amory - If you need your roof tarped, have equipment you are willing to use to help, or need equipment and help at your house come to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot and look for the Community Bank black tent in front of Money Matters!
City of Amory - The United Way and Red Cross are at the National Guard Old Armory at 101 9the Street North. The volunteer center for United Way will be located across the street from the armory. Food, drinks, tarps are at the Old Amory Garment plant located 902 South Main Street.
Amory First Assembly of God - Community drive-thru distribution center; 521 Tschudi Road; tarps, yard accessories, cleaning accessories, hygiene kits, water, etc.
Mantachie Drop Off Location - Mantachie Fire & Rescue, 2820 Highway 371. Accepting donations for Amory. In need of perishable foods, diapers, wipes, formula, hygiene items, sunscreen, lip balm, female products. Call Dawn Franks at 662-322-6710 so she can open the fire department.